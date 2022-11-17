Machine measures sense of smell to help detect diseases

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sony plans to release a device next spring that can measure a person’s sense of smell, useful in the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Read more

TOKYO >> Sony plans to release a device next spring that can measure a person’s sense of smell, useful in the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. The machine, targeted to medical and research institutions, releases 40 odors.

Both diseases can affect an individual’s sense of smell.

The device, which measures about 16 inches tall and wide, emits five types of odors at eight strength levels. Patients sniff the odors and use a tablet to indicate what they think they smelled. The machine is expected to be sold for about $15,800.

According to Sony, conventional olfactory measurement requires a special environment equipped with deodorizing functions to prevent odor leaks from affecting a test. The new machine controls testing through built-in technology to control air flow.