comscore Ann Miller: Dave Shoji enjoying life while still engaged in volleyball
Sports

Ann Miller: Dave Shoji enjoying life while still engaged in volleyball

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Dave Shoji watches the action from the stands during a Rainbow Wahine match on Aug. 25, 2017.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Dave Shoji watches the action from the stands during a Rainbow Wahine match on Aug. 25, 2017.

Basically this is the last thing Dave Shoji said five-plus years ago at “Da Man, Da Myth, Da Legend,” his warm-and-fuzzy-yet-frenzied Aloha Ball Retirement Celebration: Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up