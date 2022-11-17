comscore STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nanakuli at King Kekaulike
STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nanakuli at King Kekaulike

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Nanakuli’s Richard Federico ran with the ball after catching a pass in the Golden Hawks’ home win over Pac-Five on Saturday to advance in the Division II state football tournament.

    Nanakuli’s Richard Federico ran with the ball after catching a pass in the Golden Hawks’ home win over Pac-Five on Saturday to advance in the Division II state football tournament.

A big key for Nanakuli is whether QB Hansen Salausa-Kaawa will be fully healed up from a non-football related injury. Read more

