STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nanakuli at King Kekaulike

Star-Advertiser sports writer Paul Honda previews every game in this weekend’s First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

Division II

Nanakuli (10-1) at King Kekaulike (4-6)

Once again, Nanakuli is here today, gone to Maui.

The Golden Hawks, unbeaten champion in OIA Division II, are about to embark on their second trip to the Valley Isle this season. Nanakuli (10-1 overall) will meet MIL D-II representative King Kekaulike (4-6) on Saturday. Kickoff for the D-II semifinal in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships is set for 7 p.m.

The Golden Hawks have won 10 games in a row, using power and precision. The ground game has been highly productive with RBs Allen Mahoe III, Nate Pele-Tukumoeatu and Christian Asinsin combining for 1,663 rushing yards and 21 rushing TDs. They are also proficient as pass catchers, supplementing the big-play ability of WR David Kalili (46 receptions, 772 yards, 11 TDs).

A big key for Nanakuli is whether QB Hansen Salausa-Kaawa will be fully healed up from a non-football related injury.

“It’s a nagging injury and he is day-to-day. He is determined to play this Saturday, even if he has to push through the pain,” coach Kili Watson said.

King Kekaulike went back to the past and installed the wing-T late in the 2021 season. The junior-heavy Na Alii posted two wins over Baldwin and two more over rival Kamehameha-Maui. Five years into the Tyson Valle era, King Kekaulike is reaping rewards.

“We’ve been coaching them in Big Boys league since they were in sixth grade. We changed our offense at the ending of last year to the wing-T. We did a lot of clinics and decided to try it out,” said Valle, who played for the school’s first varsity team. “We’re not experts at it, but we saw some things that can help us for the MIL. The kids love ground-and-pound games. Our school has more running backs than anything.”

Na Alii run the ball 80 to 85 percent of their snaps, Valle noted. QB Kalelepono Wong (5-11, 185) has thrived with 810 rushing yards and 12 TDs. RBs Tysin Zackious (804 yards, six TDs) and Kalani Puu (491 yards, TD) are difficult to bring down.

They run behind an offensive line that includes center Kimo Moniz-Kekumu (6-0, 360, Jr.) and right guard Nalaninuiakea Crozier (6-4, 410, Sr.).

“Our defense is going to need to be very disciplined in their assignments this week,” Watson said.

The defensive unit isn’t quite as hefty, but has a stellar stopper in DT Kosidos Kosi (6-1, 260) and a quick edge rusher in Noah Chun, with Oakley Dillon (5-11, 190) and Jacob Po‘oauhi (5-11, 195) at the linebacker spots.

The Golden Hawks haven’t played an off-island, postseason game since 2014, when they lost at Kamehameha-Hawaii in the state tournament. They traveled in preseason to Maui and lost, 16-0.

“Traveling is always a great experience for our kids. Fortunately, we traveled to Maui (in August) so we at least have experience traveling as a team,” Watson said. “Our seniors know what’s at stake, but they are just enjoying the ride and making the best of the few remaining opportunities in their high school careers.”