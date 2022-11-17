STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nanakuli at King Kekaulike
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Nanakuli’s Richard Federico ran with the ball after catching a pass in the Golden Hawks’ home win over Pac-Five on Saturday to advance in the Division II state football tournament.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree