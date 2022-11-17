comscore STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waimea at Honokaa
STATE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waimea at Honokaa

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM Waimea’s Ka’ili Arakaki ran for a touchdown in Waimea’s 48-7 win over Kaiser on Saturday to advance in the Division II state tournament.

    Waimea’s Ka’ili Arakaki ran for a touchdown in Waimea’s 48-7 win over Kaiser on Saturday to advance in the Division II state tournament.

Honokaa (10-1) will host a state-tournament game on campus for the first time when Waimea (7-2) visits on Saturday. Read more

