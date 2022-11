Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Division I

No. 7 Waipahu (10-1) at No 8 ‘Iolani (9-0), 2 p.m.

Heat will be a factor at Eddie Hamada Field when top-seeded ‘Iolani meets OIA champion Waipahu in the Division I semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships on Saturday.

Games are normally at 3:15 p.m. on Fridays when the Raiders host. However, with late-season sunsets at around 5:50 p.m., the earlier kickoff is sensible. OIA champion Waipahu has prepared by starting practice two hours earlier, 3 p.m.,

The Marauders plan to bring mist machines to the game, but another request did not get approval.

“I was going to set up tents, but they denied it,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said.

Waipahu has the firepower to give defending state champion ‘Iolani a battle. Tama Uiliata was spectacular last week in a 49-41 win over Kapaa, rallying the Marauders from a 35-13 deficit.

Carvalho could still start freshman Elijah Mendoza at QB, which would free up Uiliata to play wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner. But Uiliata had a key 50-yard punt return last week after he had already been shifted from WR to QB.

“The thing with No. 2 (Uiliata), if he’s at quarterback, he’s got the ball in his hands, and if he has the ball in his hands, he’s very dangerous,” Raiders coach Wendell Look said.

‘Iolani’s unique defense seems suited to handle an offensive weapon like that. Jacob Gaudi, Bronson Morioka, Brayden Morioka and the other hybrids are used to swarming to stop powerful ground attacks.

They’ll face Waipahu’s 1-2 RB combo of Anieli Talaeai and Braeden Togafau, but Uiliata’s ability to elude the pass rush and churn out first-down runs is something the Raiders have not seen this season.

“What makes ‘Iolani is so good is they’re very unique on defense. Not many teams run a 3-3-5 stack,” Carvalho said. “They way they run it is very good and it’s confusing. They way they slant their D-line and drop their linebackers to the other game on the other side, they just confuse the heck out of you when you’re trying to pass protect.”

‘Iolani is on a state-best 20-game win streak and has not lost since the 2019 D-I state title game against Hilo.