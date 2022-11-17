Hawaii’s Kendra Ham didn’t need to dig deep to find inspiration on road
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Kendra Ham hitl during an open practice and scrimmage on Aug. 20.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii outside hitter Kendra Ham hit the floor for a dig against CSU Fullerton on Nov. 5. Ham has been steady in the back row with 190 digs (2.26 per set).
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree