comscore Rainbow Wahine hoops practice heats up after 0-2 start
Sports

Rainbow Wahine hoops practice heats up after 0-2 start

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JORDAN FONG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips steals a pass from Hawaii Pacific’s Abby Spurgin during an exhibition basketball game on Nov. 1.

    JORDAN FONG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips steals a pass from Hawaii Pacific’s Abby Spurgin during an exhibition basketball game on Nov. 1.

Coming off two losses in the chilly Pacific Northwest, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team turned up the heat in practice upon returning to campus. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up