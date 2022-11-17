Hawaii defensive lineman Blessman Ta‘ala feels blessed as home finale nears

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the autumn of 2016, Blessman Ta‘ala was a highly sought defensive lineman at Faga‘itua High School in American Samoa.

And then he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee.

“Everybody left,” Ta‘ala said of the evaporating offers, “but UH was still there.”

The University of Hawaii coaching staff told Ta‘ala to take his time mending — a semester, a year, however long he needed — but the scholarship was his to keep.

Ta‘ala joined the Rainbow Warriors in January 2018, and has not missed a practice or game since. “It’s a big thing for me,” Ta‘ala said of his perfect attendance. “I have that mentality to fight through (nagging ailments).”

At the end of the 2021 season, when several defensive teammates took the exit ramp, Ta‘ala, a nose tackle, opted to return for his super senior season in 2022.

“UH stuck up for me when I had the injury, and I thought it was best for me to stay and give back,” Ta‘ala said.

Ta‘ala earned a bachelor’s degree in May, and he and 3-technique tackle John Tuitupou have been the heart of the Warriors’ defensive front this season. Ta‘ala is among 20 UH seniors who will play their final home game when the Warriors serve as host to UNLV on Saturday at the Ching Complex.

Every week Armani Edden portrays a different character in practices against the Warriors’ top defensive rotation. As the scout team’s quarterback, Edden has played speedy Mike Wright of Vanderbilt; J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara of Michigan, and 6-foot-9 Nate Cox of Nevada. Edden is 6 feet and 175 pounds.

“I embrace the challenge of just being able to get my guys a good look and make sure they’re prepared for game day,” Edden said. “Its a blessing to give my team what they need and be a good contributor.”

Edden’s mother is Dominican and his father is from the Bahamas. With an uncle and aunt in Hawaii, Edden, who grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., said he felt at home joining the Warriors after playing at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif.

“It feels like I’m on vacation, but I’m familiar with everybody,” Edden said.

While Edden has not taken a snap in game in three years, he refuses to pout. “It’s just me,” he said. “It’s who I am.”

Edden is set to earn a bachelor’s degree next month. After that, he will pursue any football options or enroll in a master’s program in marketing. He eventually would like to be part of his father’s construction business in Florida.

Two years ago, Caleb Phillips took his own senior walk as a Stanford outside linebacker and special-teams contributor.

“I really thought it was over,” Phillips said. “I remember my last game was in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. I remember after the game walking around the field in tears because I thought I was done with football.”

Phillips admittedly felt “burnt out” with his Cardinal role. But he decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in January 2021.

“I had two years of eligibility left,” said Phillips, who already had earned a bachelor’s degree.

Victor Santa Cruz, who was UH’s defensive coordinator at the time, recalled Phillips playing tight end in high school. Santa Cruz asked Phillips to submit a video of his route running. Kevin Hogan, a backup quarterback with the Cincinnati Bengals and Stanford graduate, threw passes to Phillips while a Solana Beach High coach shot video. “It just kind of went from there,” Phillips said.

A pure tight end in 2021, Phillips is now a hybrid who aligns as a tight end, H-back and slotback in the Warriors’ four-wide offense. This season, he has 22 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

“I do love blocking,” Phillips said. “I still label myself a tight end.”

Phillips is enjoying his time on offense. “Looking back, I wish I tried it sooner,” he said. “But I love it. It’s been great.”

A family legacy will end when tight end Kamuela Borden completes his UH eligibility at the end of the season. His sister Anika competed for the Rainbow Wahine track and field team for four years through 2011. Brothers Kawika (2011-13) and Noah (2015-18) were primarily long snappers for the Warriors.

Kamuela Borden committed to UH the summer ahead of his senior year at ‘Iolani School, served a two-year church mission in Oregon, and joined the Warriors in January 2018.

“I hope it’s not the end forever,” Borden said. “I hope we can carry it on through my nephews and my son and future children. We’ve love it the whole way.”

Borden said he plans on visiting on his soon-to-be former teammates.

“One thing I love about this coaching staff is it feels like a big extension of the family, especially the connection they’ve had.” Borden said. “A lot of them have played here. There’s no reason not to come out and visit and help out any way I can. Hopefully, I can get a good job and help support the younger generation.”