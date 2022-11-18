comscore ClimbHI founder Julie Morikawa builds pathways that lead students toward their goals
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

ClimbHI founder Julie Morikawa builds pathways that lead students toward their goals

  • By Vicki Viotti
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Julie Morikawa founded ClimbHI to ensure that future generations have easily accessible career tools and connections in Hawaii.

Founded in 2009, ClimbHI seeks to inspire students to finish high school and proceed to post-secondary education or employment by exposing them to future career paths and the steps necessary to achieve those goals. Read more

