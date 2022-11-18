Letter: Declare emergency to deal with homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why not issue an emergency proclamation regarding the homeless problem? Gov. Ige’s authority include in part a duty to protect public health, safety and welfare. Read more

Why not issue an emergency proclamation regarding the homeless problem? Gov. Ige’s authority include in part a duty to protect public health, safety and welfare. The homeless population is getting out of control. They are building makeshift box and wood shelters and expanding tents. Worse, they are using shopping and cargo carts from stores and retailers. Crime by the homeless is rampant, as they need some way to survive.

These shopping carts are also detrimental to our community as homeless collect them for their personal use, often having upward of five carts. When one breaks, they throw it aside and obtain another cart.

Declare the homeless population a state health and safety concern. Start by taking away their shopping carts, which should help push them to shelters. Carts simply enable them to live and move around the streets, collect other people’s junk, and is a safety concern for our citizens who walk these same streets.

Clifton Johnson

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter