comscore Letter: If rail stations unsafe, rail transit is useless
Editorial | Letters

Letter: If rail stations unsafe, rail transit is useless

  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

If cracks in the supports that hold up the rail stations make them unsafe for passenger use, what other use has the rail — other than a disruptive cash cow (“‘Hammerhead’ crack fixes in limbo, delaying Oahu’s rail service,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16)? Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Investigating voter fraud in Hilo

Scroll Up