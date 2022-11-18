Letter: Most registered voters show they don’t care

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The midterm elections made it clear voters do not want legislators who vote their party line, so those elected must show some integrity if they want to be reelected. Read more

The midterm elections made it clear voters do not want legislators who vote their party line, so those elected must show some integrity if they want to be reelected.

The GOP has declined to fund any more of Donald Trump’s spurious lawsuits, leaving him with no alternative but to run for president in order to escape prosecution over the next two years. The multiple-bankrupt ex-game show host will have his hands full entertaining his loyal supporters.

Our greatest concern is that the majority of registered voters in Hawaii did not vote, clearly establishing they do not care anything about the government in control. As a consequence, rail continues to generate losses and excuses because the majority simply do not care how corrupt government can be.

Will their struggling grandchildren appreciate such negligence?

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter