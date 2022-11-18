Letter: Show respect, thanks for law enforcement

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Far too often, people flood law enforcement with demands and complaints, and far too seldom are they expressing deep respect and appreciation for all that law enforcement personnel do for us. Read more

Recently I had a serious situation and desperately needed the help of the Sheriff’s Department. During this process I learned how overwhelmed the sheriffs and all law enforcement officers are during times of crisis in Hawaii, the mainland and the world.

I know our law enforcement heroes cannot perform miracles, but they come pretty darn close. I am asking each and every one of us to thank each and every officer they meet. Tell them how much we appreciate their service.

Support them and let them do their jobs because we need them and absolutely cannot do without them. Please: They need to know.

Janet Barnes

Wilhelmina Rise

