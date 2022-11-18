comscore Letter: Show respect, thanks for law enforcement
Letter: Show respect, thanks for law enforcement

Far too often, people flood law enforcement with demands and complaints, and far too seldom are they expressing deep respect and appreciation for all that law enforcement personnel do for us. Read more

