We had only one coal-fired power plant in Hawaii generating less than 20% of our electricity at a cost of 6 cents per kilowatt hour. Some residents are now paying over 43 cents per kWh without the coal plant.

There was absolutely no reason to prematurely shut down the plant for any environmental reasons whatsoever. There are more than 8,500 coal plants in the world today. China, India and many other countries around the world have aggressive plans to actively build more. We have more than 240 in the U.S. alone. By 2050 we project to have over 55% of this capacity still generating electricity throughout the other U.S. states.

Our legislators made a self-serving decision to eliminate coal with no regard for the financial impact to the residents of our communities.

Calvin Hutton

Aiea

