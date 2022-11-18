Crime down in Waikiki, police tell safety summit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Visitor Industry Public Safety Coalition held a Visitor Public Safety Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Thursday. A panel on substance abuse and mental health was moderated by Rick Egged, president, Waikiki Improvement Association, left, with Melanie Boehm, divisional social services director, Salvation Army; Jennifer Hickman, director of operations, Institute for Human Services; and Jill Wright, director of philanthropy and community relations, Institute for Human Services.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Visitor Industry Public Safety Coalition held a Visitor Public Safety Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Thursday. A panel on substance abuse and mental health was moderated by Rick Egged, president, Waikiki Improvement Association, left, with Melanie Boehm, divisional social services director, Salvation Army; Jennifer Hickman, director of operations, Institute for Human Services; and Jill Wright, director of philanthropy and community relations, Institute for Human Services.