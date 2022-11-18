comscore Cybersecurity workshop offers tales of 2 sides
Cybersecurity workshop offers tales of 2 sides

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM Jon Larsen, middle, is a systems engineer from Fortinet and was an instructor Wednesday at a cybersecurity workshop at Hawaii Pacific University’s eSports arena.

More than 80 people signed up to attend the “Attack, Defend and Win the Cybersecurity Game” workshop Wednesday sponsored by Hawaiian Telcom and Fortinet at Hawaii Pacific University’s e-sports arena at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Read more

