Cybersecurity workshop offers tales of 2 sides

More than 80 people signed up to attend the “Attack, Defend and Win the Cybersecurity Game” workshop Wednesday sponsored by Hawaiian Telcom and Fortinet at Hawaii Pacific University’s e-sports arena at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Read more

Participants were educated about both sides of the cyberbattle as attacker and defender. In the morning they learned about tools and methodologies to breach an organization, explore the anatomy of an attack and see how easy it can be to penetrate an unprotected organization. After lunch they switched sides to counter cyber­attacks by deploying different solutions to “break the kill chain.”

“I brought my students because there’s so much opportunity outside the classroom for them to gain experience and skills and knowledge,” said Noah Myers, a computer science teacher at Campbell High School.

Myers, who brought eight students to the workshop, said, “I’m so psyched to have my kids here because this is real- world stuff that they’re doing, something they can do later on in their lives.”