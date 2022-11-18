Hawaii spinner dolphins at risk of disease, study finds
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
NOAA FISHERIES SERVICE
Spinner dolphins are at risk of toxoplasmosis, a deadly disease that originates from cat feces and can be carried to the ocean by rainwater.
