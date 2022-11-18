comscore Hawaii spinner dolphins at risk of disease, study finds
Hawaii spinner dolphins at risk of disease, study finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • NOAA FISHERIES SERVICE Spinner dolphins are at risk of toxoplasmosis, a deadly disease that originates from cat feces and can be carried to the ocean by rainwater.

    Spinner dolphins are at risk of toxoplasmosis, a deadly disease that originates from cat feces and can be carried to the ocean by rainwater.

Toxoplasmosis, the disease that originates from the feces of cats, has been known in recent years to have killed at least 15 Hawaiian monk seals, as well as endangered birds and other wildlife in the islands. Read more

