Hawaii's high court OKs 60-day hold on those uncharged
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s high court OKs 60-day hold on those uncharged

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  Scott Deangelo

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    Scott Deangelo

The Hawaii Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday in Deangelo v. Souza, which allows courts to continue to order the jailing of people without charges in what are loosely known as “Obrero” cases, but appears to discourage the 90-day maximum hold in favor of 60 days. Read more

