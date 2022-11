Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seattle-based Jack in the Box franchise operator PARS Group LLC has acquired the franchise for Jack in the Box restaurants in Hawaii and Guam from Blue Pacific Management.

The acquisition marks PARS Group’s entry to the Hawaii market.

“We’re pleased that a strong franchise operator of the Jack in the Box brand will continue the excellent work Blue Pacific Management has done over the years to build our brand in Hawai‘i and Guam and make it part of the local communities,” Tim Linderman, SVP chief development officer of Jack in the Box Inc., said in a statement.

PARS will continue to operate the 28 Jack in the Box restaurants in Hawaii, and two in Guam, with local favorites such as the Portuguese Sausage &Egg with Rice breakfast platter remaining on the menu. PARS will keep in place all the current Jack in the Box Hawaii and Guam employees — about 800 people — and is seeking new applicants across all locations.

PARS also plans to expand the Jack in the Box presence in the islands in the near future with a new Ala Moana location opening in early 2023.

PARS said it also will continue Jack in the Box Hawaii’s support for University of Hawaii athletics.

“Jack in the Box Hawai‘i’s involvement in the local community was one of the things that really attracted us to this opportunity and we look forward to building upon those relationships,” said Paul Urbina, co-founder of PARS Group. “We are very excited to become a part of this community — the people here are so friendly and really share the Aloha spirit.”

Blue Pacific Management acquired the Hawaii Jack in the Box stores from Jack in the Box Inc. in 2006. The company continues to own and operate the Jamba Juice franchise in Hawaii, which has 28 locations on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai.