comscore Rearview Mirror: Pearl City Tavern was a landmark for over 50 years
Rearview Mirror: Pearl City Tavern was a landmark for over 50 years

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993.

    The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Dave Guard, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, convinced Bob Shane, center, to leave his gig at the Pearl City Tavern and become part of the Kingston Trio.

    Dave Guard, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, convinced Bob Shane, center, to leave his gig at the Pearl City Tavern and become part of the Kingston Trio.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993. It was famous for its Monkey Bar.

    The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993. It was famous for its Monkey Bar.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993. It was famous for its Monkey Bar. Above, Mike Saito mans the bar in front of the monkey display.

    The Pearl City Tavern, above, was the swankiest place to dine in Leeward Oahu from 1940 to 1993. It was famous for its Monkey Bar. Above, Mike Saito mans the bar in front of the monkey display.

A landmark for over 50 years, and once the Leeward area’s swankiest place to dine, the Pearl City Tavern began in 1940 when only 800 people lived in Pearl City. Read more

