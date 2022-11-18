comscore University of Hawaii plan prioritizes ‘kuleana to Hawaiians’
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii plan prioritizes ‘kuleana to Hawaiians’

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The UH Board of Regents unanimously approved the “UH System Strategic Plan 2023-2029” during a meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Ino­uye College of Pharmacy. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to life in Kalihi road rage shooting death

Scroll Up