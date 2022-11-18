University of Hawaii plan prioritizes ‘kuleana to Hawaiians’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus University of Hawaii system was approved Thursday, with fulfilling responsibility to Hawaiians and Hawaii, promoting successful students, meeting the state’s workforce needs and diversifying the local economy as its four “imperatives.”

The UH Board of Regents unanimously approved the “UH System Strategic Plan 2023-2029” during a meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Ino­uye College of Pharmacy.

UH President David Lassner said afterward in a Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser interview that the plan will not be left on a metaphorical shelf, but actively used to guide changes at the university.

“Our (new strategic plan) language is different than any university in the country,” Lassner said. “Particularly, the imperative about kuleana to Hawaiians and Hawaii, that is pretty much newly framed, and this was at the urging of (UH) regents, who asked us to step up to our responsibilities to our Hawaiian students, faculty and staff and the curriculum. … How can the University of Hawaii be a force for what has to change within the state, given our expertise and capacity?”

The plan’s imperatives, and how they’ll be carried out:

>> “Fulfill kuleana to Hawaiians and Hawaii.” The goal would be to “model what it means to be an indigenous-serving and indigenous-centered institution: Native Hawaiians thrive, traditional Hawaiian values and knowledge are embraced, and UH scholarship and service advance all Native Hawaiians and Hawaii.”

The plan says UH supports the success of Native Hawaiians in learning, teaching, serv­ice and research, and “nurtures Native Hawaiians as leaders.” It also calls on UH to “create opportunities for all UH students, faculty, staff, executives and regents to inform their work by learning about Hawaiian language, culture, knowledge, and the past and present impacts of colonization.” Additionally, it says UH will “play an active role in the reconciliation of injustices, advancing language parity, and improving the lives of Native Hawaiians across the islands.”

>> “Promote successful students for a better future.” Objectives include increasing participation in post- secondary education statewide and providing support for student success, including addressing barriers to access, basic needs and holistic health and wellness. The plan “embraces innovation a little bit more, and the need to do more different modes of instruction to serve students for different situations,” such as students who live in rural areas or who want to study while working, Lassner said.

>> “Meet Hawaii workforce needs of today and tomorrow.” The goal is to “eliminate workforce shortages in Hawaii while preparing students for a future different than the present.” Lassner said this represents a shift to make workforce preparation a systemwide concern instead of leaving it largely to the seven UH community colleges.

Objectives include prepping students for “occupations that are essential to community well-being including education, health, technology, skilled trades and sustainability/resilience.” Among other aims: enhancing nontraditional offerings and partnering with employers.

>> “Diversify Hawaii’s economy through UH innovation and research.” The goal, the plan says, is to “build and sustain a thriving UH research and innovation enterprise that addresses local and global challenges by linking fundamental scientific discovery with applied research necessary for technological innovation to create jobs and advance a knowledge-based economy.”

Among the areas in which UH will build and sustain research and innovation hubs: climate resilience, energy and sustainable ecosystems; ocean, Earth and atmospheric sciences; astronomy and space sciences; data sciences and global cybersecurity; health and wellness; and food security and agriculture.

The plan began development in the spring, led by a 26-member steering committee, and it considers feedback from students, faculty, staff and community members, the university said. Details on how progress will be measured, and a link to the full strategic plan, can be found at 808ne.ws/UH6yearplan.