The Chaminade women’s volleyball team knocked out West Region top seed and No. 4 ranked Alaska Anchorage on Thursday, winning 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA West Regional in Bellingham, Wash.

Sasha Colombo hammered down 20 kills, leading four players with double-digit kills for the Silverswords (25-7, 19-1 PacWest) . Greta Corti added 17 kills, with Lataisia Saulala chipping in 13 and Ajack Malual 12. Nanna Inoue anchored the Silverswords defense with 34 digs. Eve Stephens, who was named the D2CCA West Region Player of the Year earlier in the day, led the Seawolves (27-3, 17-1 GNAC) with 20 kills.

Chaminade advances to take on Cal Poly Pomona, the No. 4 seed, today at 3 p.m.

Byrnes, Saulala earn All-West Region honors

Chaminade’s Alexia Byrnes and Lataisia Saulala were named to the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-West Region Second Team on Thursday.

Byrnes, a senior setter, was named 2022 PacWest Player of the Year and is a two-time PacWest Setter of the Year. This is her second straight D2CCA All-Region honor, after being named to the first team last season. Saulala, a senior middle, earned her first all-region honor after ranking second in the PacWest in hitting percentage (.330) and third in blocks (1.01). She also broke the program record for total blocks this season, with 371 before Thursday’s NCAA West Region first-round match.