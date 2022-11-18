comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball: Nnenna Orji made best of COVID season
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball: Nnenna Orji made best of COVID season

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Protecting the paint will be Meg Jefferson, Avery Wtkins, Imani Perez, Nnnenna Orji, Kallin Spiller and Jacque David.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Protecting the paint will be Meg Jefferson, Avery Wtkins, Imani Perez, Nnnenna Orji, Kallin Spiller and Jacque David.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Nnenna Orji drove for a shot against UC Riverside on Feb. 5.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Nnenna Orji drove for a shot against UC Riverside on Feb. 5.

Looking back a couple of years, Nnenna Orji now sees definite value in a season of uncertainty. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2022

Scroll Up