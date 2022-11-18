Scoreboard – Nov. 18, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, San Diego vs. Lipscomb, noon; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Open Division Football Championships, semifinals: Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Games at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, noon at Cannon Activities Center.

College women: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference: UNLV vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division I Football Championships, semifinals: Waipahu at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Aiea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football Championships, semifinals: Nanakuli at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.; Waimea at Honokaa, 7 p.m.