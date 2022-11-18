comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball senior Mylana Byrd is a proven leader
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball senior Mylana Byrd is a proven leader

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine setter Mylana Byrd will be honored at the program’s annual senior night Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine setter Mylana Byrd will be honored at the program’s annual senior night Sunday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Mylana Byrd powers a kill past USC middle blocker Sabrina Smith on Sept. 11, 2021.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Mylana Byrd powers a kill past USC middle blocker Sabrina Smith on Sept. 11, 2021.

Over two years in Hawaii, Mylana Byrd has cultivated a leadership role grounded in her attention to preparation. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2022

Scroll Up