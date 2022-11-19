Letter: Must keep working, pay high state taxes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We just paid our estimated taxes to the state of Hawaii. Whew! Where does the money go and how is it misspent? A rail system that does not work, airports that are hard to get out of, and many other projects that benefit the lucky few.

I never had a retirement plan. I work and therefore I am. Seeing officials on the front page of the Star-Advertiser getting a huge amount of my tax money (like the governor) makes me wonder: For how many years did they work? How much retirement pay will they get, while I am still working at 84 just to keep up with taxes and trying to have a halfway decent life in my non-retirement-life mode?

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

