Letter: Must keep working, pay high state taxes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We just paid our estimated taxes to the state of Hawaii. Whew! Where does the money go and how is it misspent? A rail system that does not work, airports that are hard to get out of, and many other projects that benefit the lucky few. Read more

