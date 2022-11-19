Letter: ‘Green’ tax won’t pass constitutional muster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would hope Gov.-elect Josh Green would drop his idea of a $50 per person (green fee) tax on visitors to our state, to spend on ecology and conservation of our natural resources. Read more

I would hope Gov.-elect Josh Green would drop his idea of a $50 per person (green fee) tax on visitors to our state, to spend on ecology and conservation of our natural resources.

No matter how well-intended, it probably wouldn’t take a federal judge very long to declare the tax a restraint of trade and a violation of the U.S. Constitution. When you studied U.S. history in high school, you have to remember the Founding Fathers forbade any tariffs or taxes to be charged between the states.

Let’s keep our feet on the ground and not spend time chasing butterflies.

Shep Langsner

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter