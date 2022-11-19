Editorial: Housing where it’s needed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HIGHRIDGE COSTA
A 434-unit apartment tower dubbed Pohukaina Commons is one of four planned middle-income rental housing projects awarded subsidized state loans under a new program established by the Legislature this year. Developer Highridge Costa plans to build Pohukaina Commons on state land in Kakaako next to Mother Waldron Park as part of a two-tower project known as 690 Pohukaina. The 29-story Pohukaina Commons is shown on the right next to a 20-story low-income apartment tower planned by Highridge Costa.