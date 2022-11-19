New University of Hawaii West Oahu facility boosts creative media program
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii officials and guests look over a lot adjacent to the new student production center at UH West Oahu as a possible site for a film studio.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Student assistant and podcaster Keola Iseri, left, and video game and design student Austin dela Torre in the e-sports room.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
More than 300 guests toured the facility, which includes a Dolby Atmos 100-seat screening room and mixing stage; an e-sports arena with 24 gaming stations; and digital post-production suites.
