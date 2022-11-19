comscore New University of Hawaii West Oahu facility boosts creative media program
Hawaii News

New University of Hawaii West Oahu facility boosts creative media program

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii officials and guests look over a lot adjacent to the new student production center at UH West Oahu as a possible site for a film studio.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii officials and guests look over a lot adjacent to the new student production center at UH West Oahu as a possible site for a film studio.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Student assistant and podcaster Keola Iseri, left, and video game and design student Austin dela Torre in the e-sports room.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Student assistant and podcaster Keola Iseri, left, and video game and design student Austin dela Torre in the e-sports room.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM More than 300 guests toured the facility, which includes a Dolby Atmos 100-seat screening room and mixing stage; an e-sports arena with 24 gaming stations; and digital post-production suites.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    More than 300 guests toured the facility, which includes a Dolby Atmos 100-seat screening room and mixing stage; an e-sports arena with 24 gaming stations; and digital post-production suites.

Where the average person might see just a fancy new building in the Academy for Creative Media Student Production Center at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, others are seeing a launchpad for huge dreams for its students as well as the state. Read more

Previous Story
Richard Brill: Increase in carbon dioxide spells trouble for world’s oceans

Scroll Up