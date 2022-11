Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team followed up Thursday’s stunning upset of top-seeded Alaska Anchorage with another win over a ranked opponent, sweeping Cal Poly Pomona 29-27, 25-17, 25-21 in Bellingham, Wash. Read more

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team followed up Thursday’s stunning upset of top-seeded Alaska Anchorage with another win over a ranked opponent, sweeping Cal Poly Pomona 29-27, 25-17, 25-21 in Bellingham, Wash.

The Silverswords (25-7) knocked out the fourth-seeded and 20th-ranked Broncos (24-6) behind 11 kills from Sasha Colombo. Chaminade logged 64 digs, stifling the Pomona attack to a hitting percentage of .097. Daisy Duke had nine kills for Cal Poly Pomona.

Chaminade has won 23 of its past 24 matches, including 10 straight. The Silverswords advance to the first regional final in program history today, where they face third-seeded Cal State Los Angeles (23-6) at 5 p.m. The teams met previously on Sept. 2, when the Golden Eagles swept the Silverswords in the Cal State LA Invitational.