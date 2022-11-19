Hawaii focuses on going the distance against UNLV

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The final 45 minutes of every University of Hawaii football practice, the offense will move from the grass field to the synthetic surface at the Ching Complex.

The relocation is part of the preparation in fully spreading the offense. On every pass play, whether a receiver is defended or going against air, after securing the pass, he sprints to the end zone. On deep posts, the remaining distance is, maybe, 10 yards. On hitches, it can be a post-catch sprint of 60 yards.

The theory: Every play can be a touchdown.

The goal: Always play to the finish line.

“They do a good job of finishing,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of the offense’s approach in practices. “We want that mindset of finishing and upholding that standard.”

Chang has disabled the brakes as the Rainbow Warriors finish the regular season with two games, beginning with tonight’s senior night at the Ching Complex.

At 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the Mountain West, the Warriors are seeking to avoid double-digit losses, provide a home sendoff for 20 seniors, and boost the mood entering the offseason.

The Warriors are enjoying overall good health. The offensive line is whole again, and the receiving group — which welcomed back wideout Jonah Panoke and slotback Koali Nishigaya lsat week — gains a healthy Devon Tauaefa at wide receiver this week. UH is facing a decision on playing Nishigaya tonight. He has appeared in three games, and the NCAA caps a redshirt candidate at four games. Dior Scott, who did not play last week, is available to play slot tonight.

This might not be the final home game for some seniors. Nickelback Malik Hausman is seeking a medical exemption because of a shoulder injury that sidelined him when he was an Arizona sophomore. If Hausman were to return in 2023, he would provide stability at the hybrid safety-linebacker position. Hausman, a graduate of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High, also could serve as a mentor to three prospects from his alma mater who tweeted their oral commitments to UH.

Defensive end Andrew Choi, who moved into the starting lineup after Mataio Soli medically retired in September, also is expected to return as a super senior.

UNLV has lost five in a row to fall to 4-6 and 2-4. Dual-threat quarterback Doug Brumfield has played two games since emerging from two weeks in concussion protocol. Brumfield led the Rebels to a 4-1 start before being sidelined.

Their best running back (Aidan Robbins) and receiver (Kyle Williams) are fully healthy after missing time. Middle linebacker Austin Ajiake averages 10.5 tackles per game; rush end Adam Plant Jr. has 11.5 backfield tackles, including six sacks, and of the Rebels’ 13 interceptions, cornerback Cameron Oliver has returned two for touchdowns.

“UNLV is playing better and they’re doing some really good things,” Chang said. “It’s always a good battle, historically, between Hawaii and UNLV. I expect it to be a battle.”