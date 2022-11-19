comscore Hawaii has work to do after loss to Florida Gulf Coast in home opener
Hawaii has work to do after loss to Florida Gulf Coast in home opener

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Lily Wahinekapu drove around Florida Gulf Coast’s Sha Carter.

Florida Gulf Coast’s quick-strike offense put Hawaii on the defensive throughout the Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s home opener. Read more

