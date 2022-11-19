Kahuku enjoys pick-6 party in state semifinal win over Campbell
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku receiver Kingsley Ah You broke free for a touchdown during the first half.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Waika Crawford worked for yardage against Campbell defensive end Junior Lemaota and defensive back Blesying Alualu-Tuiolemotu during the first half on Friday.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell Sabers defensive back Diamond Hanohano-Pastushin made a touchdown saving tackle on Kahuku receiver Kainoa Carvalho.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree