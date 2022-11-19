Kahuku enjoys pick-6 party in state semifinal win over Campbell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Faleali’i Atuaia, Madden Soliai and Aiden Manutai all returned interceptions for touchdowns as top-seeded Kahuku beat fourth-seeded Campbell 32-7 in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football Open Division State Championships at Mililani.

“Film study and we have great athletes,” said Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho of his defense, which also recorded eight sacks. “You never see a defense like our Kahuku defense. You don’t realize how big and fast they are until you play them.”

Kahuku (11-2) faces the for the title next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mililani. It will be the Red Raiders’ 16th appearance in a state final.

“We expect to get there every year,” Carvalho said. “That’s why we come out in the offseason, that’s why we train. We train for the championship game every year.”

The Red Raiders, the defending state champions, have won nine state titles. The first state tournament was in 1999.

Kahuku has ended Campbell’s season in the past three Open state semifinals (2019, 2020, 2022). The Red Raiders have beaten the Sabers nine consecutive times.

“Tonight’s Kahuku’s night,” Sabers coach Darren Johnson said. “We’ll be back for another fight. We wish them luck in the rest of the state tournament.”

Campbell (7-4) finished with 202 yards of total offense, while Kahuku had 146.

“To be honest, it wasn’t anything Campbell did,” Carvalho said of his team’s offense. “It’s what we didn’t do. We have to make sure we take care of that. Dropped passes and penalties impeded our drives.”

The Red Raiders’ average starting field position on their first eight drives was the Sabers’ 49. The Sabers’ average start on their first eight drives was their own 23.

“Our special teams and our defense came to play tonight,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku scored first on Kingsley Ah You’s 30-yard end-around run down the right side. Kainoa Carvalho’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders had a great opportunity to score again early in the second quarter after Viliamu Toilolo intercepted a pass off the hands of Campbell’s Dallas Fonseca-Juan at the Sabers 30. Kahuku drove to the 14, but Tainoa Lave intercepted a pass at the 13.

Kahuku forced a punt on the next possession and took over at the Campbell 23.

The Red Raiders made it 10-0 on Carvalho’s 33-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the first half.

On the next drive, Kahuku’s Atuaia had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown off a deflection to make it 17-0 with 1:43 to go before halftime.

“As a sophomore playing on the best defense in Hawaii, it really made a statement,” Atuaia said.

Kahuku had 110 yards of total offense in the first half, while Campbell had 95 yards.

The Red Raiders made it 24-0 on Soliai’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

Manutai’s 15-yard interception return for a score made it 32-0 with 10:23 left in the game.

Campbell got on the board on Chauncee Lopez’s 2-yard run and Cristian Wyckstandt’s PAT kick with 6:26 to go.

Kahuku’s Waika Crawford completed 11 of 20 passes for 71 yards, while Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was 23-for-46 for 231 yards with four interceptions. He entered the game having thrown 10 interceptions for the season.

Kahuku beat host Campbell 16-6 on a muddy field Sept. 10. The Sabers scored at least 29 points in every game except for the two against the Red Raiders.

“If you look at the two games they played against us, they couldn’t do anything,” coach Carvalho said.

A Kahuku victory next Friday would complete a perfect record against Hawaii teams this season. The Red Raiders’ losses were to California’s St. John Bosco on Sept. 17 and Maryland’s Saint Frances on Sept. 30.

KAHUKU 32, CAMPBELL 7

At Mililani

Campbell (7-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7

Kahuku (11-2) 7 10 7 8 — 32

KAH—Kingsley Ah You 30 run (Kainoa Carvalho kick)

KAH—FG Kain. Carvalho 33

KAH—Falealii Atuaia 55 interception return (Kain. Carvalho kick)

KAH—Madden Soliai 50 interception return (Kain. Carvalho kick)

KAH—Aiden Manutai 15 interception return (Kaimana Carvalho run)

CAMP—Chauncee Lopez 2 run (Wyckstandt kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Lopez 9-28, Zechariah Tuimolutu-Alualu 1-(minus 5), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele 9-(minus 52). Kahuku: Vaaimalae Fonoti 13-34; Ah You 1-30, Waika Crawford 7-13, Kain. Carvalho 2-6, Keona Poouahi-MacPherson 3-6, Lamana Tapusoa 3-4, Liona Lefau 1-2, Damon Lauaki 1-(minus 3), Sitani Suguturaga 2-(minus 18).

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 23-46-4-231. Kahuku: Crawford 11-20-1-71, Suguturaga 1-1-0-1.