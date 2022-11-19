Punahou’s Ala‘i Williams runs past Mililani in state semifinal
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou running back Alaimaikekaimalie Williams broke the tackle of Mililani linebacker Elijah Nua.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani running back Nakoa Kahana-Travis ran the ball during the first half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree