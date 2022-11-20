Letter: All city parking lots should accept cash

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This concerns the municipal parking lot between 11th and 12th avenues in Kaimuki, although the issue raised is applicable to any of the city’s parking facilities. Read more

Years ago, the city contracted out the management to a private firm, with meters replaced by gates and an attendant. Users could pay their fee either by cash at the attendant or by credit or debit card. All well and good.

Fast forward to the present. A new company has taken over the parking lot and has made it a cashless operation. Now any resident of Honolulu without a credit or debit card is denied access to a publicly owned facility.

If a privately owned parking garage or lot chooses to be cashless, that is their privilege. That policy should not be allowed in a publicly owned but privately operated facility. Maybe they should put the meters back so all the money goes to the city and everybody can use it.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

