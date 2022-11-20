comscore Long-haul trucking has brought reality-TV fame to former Oahu resident Natasha Schneider
Long-haul trucking has brought reality-TV fame to former Oahu resident Natasha Schneider

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Kapolei High grad Natasha Schneider has become a star in the trucking business transporting large, unusual items on her big rig on the A&E reality TV show "Shipping Wars."

    COURTESY A&E AND NATASHA SCHNEIDER

    Kapolei High grad Natasha Schneider has become a star in the trucking business transporting large, unusual items on her big rig on the A&E reality TV show “Shipping Wars.”

The former Hawaii resident is a long-haul trucker, crisscrossing the country in her cherry-red Cascadia, a semitrailer truck that is the flagship model of the truck manufacturer Freightliner. Read more

