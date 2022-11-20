comscore City’s work to remove Haiku Stairs delayed
Hawaii News

City’s work to remove Haiku Stairs delayed

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002 The Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, in Kaneohe has continued to attract hikers over the years despite being closed to the public since 1987.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

    The Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, in Kaneohe has continued to attract hikers over the years despite being closed to the public since 1987.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Randy Ching, left, a board member of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Sean Pager, president of the Friends of Haiku Stairs, stand at the base of the Koolau mountains, with the ridge of Haiku Stairs seen between them on May 27. Pager says the organization would like to avoid litigation in its effort to get the stairs reopened.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Randy Ching, left, a board member of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Sean Pager, president of the Friends of Haiku Stairs, stand at the base of the Koolau mountains, with the ridge of Haiku Stairs seen between them on May 27. Pager says the organization would like to avoid litigation in its effort to get the stairs reopened.

The community organization Friends of Haiku Stairs is gearing up to try and block the project in court and persuade government leaders to re-embrace a prior city plan to arrange and manage legal access for hikers to use a reopened staircase. Read more

Previous Story
New app created by University of Hawaii staff helps fight twolined spittlebug

Scroll Up