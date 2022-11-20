comscore Family of sex assault victim sues Department of Education, McKinley High School staff
Hawaii News

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 McKinley Principal Ron Okamura did not reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment. A DOE spokesperson declined comment, citing active or pending litigation.

The male student was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault and prosecuted in Family Court. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by attorneys representing the family of the girl, lists DOE and 10 unnamed defendants. Read more

