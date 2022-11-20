comscore David Shapiro: When a phone can be so much more than just a phone
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: When a phone can be so much more than just a phone

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I disapprove of such behavior and know when to put my phone away, but if you’re thinking this will be a tirade against technology and antisocial youth, you would be wrong. Read more

Previous Story
New app created by University of Hawaii staff helps fight twolined spittlebug

Scroll Up