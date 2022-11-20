Chaminade will watch as Maui Invitational returns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eric Bovaird has walked the walk that he asks his Chaminade basketball players to take. He has — figuratively — been in their shoes and, particularly, knows this drill.

He knows their dreams, too. To not just rub shoulders with the big boys but to be their equals, or even better. To shock the basketball world, just as the Silverswords did 40 years ago by stunning then-No. 1 Virginia.

Perhaps his alma mater, West Liberty, isn’t quite the household name outside of the Division II realm as Chaminade has become, but Bovaird can relate to the obscurity of the small Catholic university that shares the rugged slopes of Kalaepohaku with Saint Louis School.

Before Dec. 23, 1982, could anyone outside of Hawaii place Chaminade on a map? Bovaird, a two-time All-American for West Liberty, had some idea growing up 4,704 miles away from Honolulu in Brockway, Pa.

“I was 10 years old and some memories you keep, like having this flashback about this tiny school that became known as a giant killer,” said Bovaird, in his 12th season as Silverswords head coach. “My memories of the Maui Invitational when growing up in a tiny Pennsylvania town (current population 2,256) was thinking that there’s a good chance it’s not snowing there.

“Watching it on TV, it was a faraway world, almost another planet. I had never seen aloha shirts. I remember thinking how magical it would be to be a player there.

“The Chaminade magic still exists. Everywhere we go, people know who we are. That was a major influence in pursuing the job.”

After a one-year detour to Las Vegas due to COVID-19 concerns, the 39th edition of what is now the Maui Jim Maui Invitational returns to the Lahaina Civic Center beginning Monday. The field includes Arkansas, Arizona, Creighton, San Diego State and Texas Tech, as well as three teams the Silverswords played exhibitions on the road against earlier this month: Cincinnati, Ohio State and Louisville.

Although still considered the host, since 2018 Chaminade only competes in its event every other year. Part of the agreement is that the Silverswords are on the mainland against part of the field, hence this month’s trips to meet the Bearcats, Buckeyes and Cardinals.

All resulted in losses for Chaminade, two blowouts — 101-57 to Ohio State and 98-55 to Cincinnati — sandwiching what was nearly the Swords’ third upset of Louisville. Down 42-32 at half to the Cardinals, Chaminade led by as many as six, and was up 55-50 with 11:39 left.

There would be five ties and six lead changes down the stretch, with two free throws by Isaac Amaral Artharee putting the ’Swords ahead for what would be the last time at 65-64 with 6:17 left. After the score was tied at 67, the Cardinals posted a 7-0 run over a 93-second span to pull away for good. Amaral-Artharee’s jumper gave Chaminade some hope as they closed to 75-73 with 26 seconds remaining, but Louisville went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line down the stretch, rebuffing the ’Swords’ fouling efforts.

It would have been Chaminade’s first win over Louisville since Dec. 22, 1984, a wild 67-65 contest at Blaisdell Arena. The ’Swords also beat the Cardinals at Blaisdell on Dec. 26, 1983, 83-72. (Louisville won the next two meetings, both at the Maui Invitational — in 1989, 89-70, and 2004, 93-63.

“Playing at Louisville was great, a fascinating experience,” Bovaird said. “We didn’t play great at Ohio State and Cincinnati, but we had our chances at Louisville.

“I expected that our wins over (Louisville) would come up when I was being interviewed before that game, but it never came up. But we are well aware of our history. I didn’t wear an aloha shirt. I probably should have. I usually represent.”

The Silverswords will be back representing their legacy at next year’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The field is loaded for the 40th anniversary: Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga, Syracuse, Purdue, Tennessee and Marquette.

“I have mixed emotions about us playing every other year,” Bovaird said. “We’d love to play every year. Who wouldn’t?

“At the same time, we get to go play these top teams every other year, walking into new, great environments. It’s the best of both worlds.”

(In 2018, Chaminade was at San Diego State and Arizona. In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions precluded the ’Swords from traveling).

Bovaird, who scored 1,893 points in three seasons at West Liberty, knows the only bad shot is the one not taken. It’s why, when honeymooning in Hawaii with wife Leigh Carr Bovaird in 2011, he applied to replace Matt Mahar.

“As a player, you always want to see how you stood up against the ‘big boys,’” said Bovaird, who was inducted into the WLU Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. “I got to play against them, but now I get to coach against them.”

He has checked several “big boys” off his bucket list when the ’Swords played North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga. A couple remain.

“I would love to play against Duke and Kentucky,” he said.

The Blue Devils have been in six Maui Jim Maui Invitationals, winning five, while the Wildcats have won one title in five appearances. The two programs have combined to win 13 NCAA titles, including eight since 1991.

Chaminade (1-1) next competes in the Hoops in Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic hosted by Hawaii Pacific. The ’Swords face Cal State San Bernardino on Friday and Lincoln from Oakland on Saturday.