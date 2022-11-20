comscore Chaminade will watch as Maui Invitational returns
Sports

Chaminade will watch as Maui Invitational returns

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Chaminade’s Dorian Harris, right, drove against Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh during an exhibition game in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 1

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Chaminade’s Dorian Harris, right, drove against Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh during an exhibition game in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 1

Eric Bovaird has walked the walk that he asks his Chaminade basketball players to take. He has — figuratively — been in their shoes and, particularly, knows this drill. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 19, 2022

Scroll Up