The Chaminade women’s volleyball team saw its magical NCAA Tournament run come to an end on Saturday, falling to Cal State L.A. 29-27, 25-22, 25-14 in the West Regional final in Bellingham, Wash.

Chaminade (26-8), which previously took out top-seed Alaska Anchorage and fourth-seed Cal Poly Pomona, ran out of gas against the third-seeded Golden Eagles (24-6) as the Silverswords hit just .180 for the match. Brooklen Pea led the ‘Swords with 10 kills. Emily Elliott had 16 to lead the Golden Eagles.