comscore Konawaena clutches up to beat Aiea on Ige’s field goal in Divsion I semifinal
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Konawaena clutches up to beat Aiea on Ige’s field goal in Divsion I semifinal

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Konawaena celebrates its win over Aiea.

    BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Konawaena celebrates its win over Aiea.

  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nakoa Ige gave Konawaena (10-1) its only lead on the game’s final play.

    BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nakoa Ige gave Konawaena (10-1) its only lead on the game’s final play.

Nakoa Ige gave Konawaena (10-1) its only lead on the game’s final play when he booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired to set off a wild celebration on the slopes of Mauna Loa. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 19, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 20, 2022

Scroll Up