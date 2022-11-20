No. 2 Punahou gets its rematch wtih No. 1 Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two months after playing Kahuku closer than any other team in Hawaii, Punahou gets the rematch it has wanted ever since.

The Buffanblu’s remarkable turnaround season will continue into the Open Division final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships on Friday after a 52-24 thumping of Mililani on Friday night at John Kauinana Stadium.

Junior Ala’i Williams rushed for an Open Division state-record 237 yards and four touchdowns and senior linebacker GianCarlo Rufo had six tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble for Punahou (9-1), which won by at least 28 points for the sixth time this season.

Its only loss was a 27-20 defeat at Kahuku’s Carlton E. Weimer Field on Sept. 3, when the Red Raiders trailed 20-13 in the fourth quarter before coming back and then stopping Punahou on the final play of the game.

It’s one of only two times during Kahuku’s current 21-game winning streak against Hawaii opponents that a team lost by fewer than 10 points.

“Kahuku is a good team,” Rufo said after Friday’s win. “They’re very disciplined, great in all phases of the game. We’ve got to work this week, definitely, put up a fight and come out with the victory. Our chemistry is better (now). We’ve gotten closer, working together, communication is much better. All of those come together and it shows on the field.”

In just his second season as head coach, Nate Kia has pulled off a remarkable turnaround from 1-4 last season to the first appearance by Punahou in a state final since 2014.

The Buffanblu were dominant in all phases against Mililani, nearly doubling up the Trojans in first downs (24-13). Punahou forced three turnovers, outrushed Mililani 265-15 and converted all five of its fourth-down plays.

But the real difference-maker is Williams, a 6-foot, 215-pound bruiser of a running back who joined Mosi Tatupu, Wayne Taulapapa and Ryan Tuiasoa as the only Buffanblu players to rush for at least 230 yards in a game.

“He works on his craft and he works on the finer points and he’s still getting better,” Kia said. “The O-line is getting better and I’m proud of how they’ve developed and it’s much better than it was before.”

Its biggest challenge will come Friday against the defending champion Red Raiders (11-2), who punched their ticket to a record 16th state final with a 32-7 win over Campbell on Friday.

Kahuku set a state-tournament record with three interception returns for touchdowns against the Sabers to help offset an offense that gained just 146 total yards.

Punahou quarterbacks John-Keawe Saapolutele and Ty McCutcheon combined to throw for 300 yards in the game against Kahuku two months ago.

Since then, the Red Raiders have given up 44 points in seven games against Hawaii opponents.

“We have great athletes,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said after Friday’s win. “You never see a defense like our Kahuku defense. You don’t realize how big and fast they are until you play them.”

Kahuku started seven players on defense with at least one FBS offer against the Sabers, including reigning Star-Advertiser Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau, a Texas commit who had a game-high nine tackles and a sack.

Linebacker Maximum Moe Fonoimoana, a sophomore who already has been offered by Hawaii and San Diego State, had two of the Red Raiders’ eight sacks.

Aiden Manutai, another sophomore with offers from Arizona and Hawaii, had one of the three pick-6s.

Kahuku and Punahou have split the past four meetings dating back to 2014, when the Buffanblu beat the Red Raiders in the state semifinals.

Kahuku holds an 8-4 advantage in the series dating back to 1973.