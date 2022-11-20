comscore No. 2 Punahou gets its rematch wtih No. 1 Kahuku
  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou running back Ala’i Williams broke free for yardage against Mililani during Friday’s Open Division state tournament semifinals at Mililani. Williams rushed for a Open Division state-record 237 yards and four touchdowns in the 52-24 win.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku defensive back Aiden Manutai celebrated his interception and return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter on Friday.

Two months after playing Kahuku closer than any other team in Hawaii, Punahou gets the rematch it has wanted ever since. Read more

