No. 2 Punahou gets its rematch wtih No. 1 Kahuku

STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou running back Ala’i Williams broke free for yardage against Mililani during Friday’s Open Division state tournament semifinals at Mililani. Williams rushed for a Open Division state-record 237 yards and four touchdowns in the 52-24 win.
Kahuku defensive back Aiden Manutai celebrated his interception and return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter on Friday.