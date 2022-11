Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waimea will play in its first state title game next week.

Kaili Arakaki rushed 13 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Menehune beat second-seeded Honokaa 17-0 in a semifinal of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Division II Championships.

“We’re just on such a high right now,” said Waimea coach Kyle Linoz. “Can’t believe it.”

Waimea (8-2) will face King Kekaulike for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mililani.

“King Kekaulike is a really good team,” Linoz said. “We went to Maui and played them (Waimea won 21-10 on Aug. 13). It wasn’t the best executed game by both teams. We both like to run the ball and we like to play defense. That’s a stout team. Nanakuli, they beat them.”

The crowd of about 1,900 at Honokaa was the largest among all the state tournament games this weekend, according to the HHSAA.

“It was great. Super loud, awesome environment,” Linoz said. “Really good for the kids. I know we had half the crowd. Our fans flew over with us.”

The Menehunes’ defense allowed 129 total yards and had four sacks. Mykah Brun had two interceptions and Kenny Okeigar added one.

“Our coaches do a great job with the scouting, putting the kids in the right direction,” Linoz said.

Waimea finished with 257 yards of total offense. The Menehunes’ only completion was a 35-yard pass from backup quarterback Zyden Vea to Josiah Banasihan in the second half.

Waimea took the opening kickoff and drove 98 yards on 12 rushes. Arakaki capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run and Haweo Akeo’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 4:48 remaining in the first quarter.

The Menehunes had 133 yards of total offense in the first half, all on the ground. Kameron Apilado attempted one pass before halftime and it was intercepted by the Dragons’ Uhane MockChew.

Honokaa (10-2) gained 72 yards, with 64 coming on the ground before halftime.

The Menehunes extended the lead to 10-0 on Akeo’s 38-yard field goal with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Arakaki’s 41-yard scoring run made it 17-0 with 2:23 remaining in the game.

The Dragons’ Elijah Kaupu-Alip completed six of 19 passes for 50 yards.

King Kekaulike 20, Nanakuli 0

King Kekaulike proved to be worthy of a No. 1 seed Saturday against Nanakuli.

Ahe Sumibcay, Kalani Puu and Tysin Zackious rushed for touchdowns as King Kekaulike defeated visiting Nanakuli 20-0 in a semifinal of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Division II Championships.

Na Alii (5-6) had a rough go of it against MIL competition but put together a solid performance against a Golden Hawks team that had won 10 in a row.

King Kekaulike will face Waimea for the titleat 4 p.m. Saturday at Mililani.

Na Alii’s only previous state title was a D-II crown in 2006 under coach J.W. Kenton.

“I’m excited. We’re back to the big show, going to the mother ship,” said King Kekaulike coach Tyson Valle. “We prepped hard for it and I’m proud of this coaching staff and I’m proud of these players.”

Na Alii finished with 224 rushing yards, with Kalelepono Wong completing only two passes for 43 yards.

The Golden Hawks finished with 139 total yards and didn’t gain a first down in the first half. King Kekaulike’s Keyz Amuro recovered two fumbles.

“We didn’t know what Nanakuli was going to show us offensively,” Valle said. “We know they had some trick plays, so for our defense, we had to stay disciplined and attack the football.”

Nanakuli (10-2) began the season with a non-league loss to Maui High at War Memorial Stadium and ended it with another defeat on the Valley Isle. Nanakuli defeated its opponents by an average of 30.9 points during its 10-game winning streak. The Golden Hawks entered the game averaging 38.3 points per game.

“We can’t let this game reflect the hard work that this team has put in,” said Nanakuli coach Kili Watson. “This is an awesome team. They’re a conference championship team, so we can’t let this one game dictate what we are.”

King Kekaulike went up 6-0 on Sumibcay’s 71-yard run with 3:58 remaining in the first quarter. The PAT kick failed.

Na Alii extended the lead to 20-0 on Puu’s 4-yard run with 7:43 remaining before halftime and Zackious’ 1-yard run with 1:54 to go.

Na Alii had 226 yards of total offense in the first half, while the Golden Hawks gained 16 yards on 15 plays.

Hansen Salausa-Kaawa completed 13 of 19 passes for 65 yards and Micah Nihoa had a first-half interception for the Golden Hawks, who had a lot of support.

“Our fans showed up,” Watson said. “We have to make do with what we got. You get dealt different hands. Tonight, it’s cold and the field is slippery and it rained. These are not excuses. We told our team it will be a different environment from what we’re used to and you’re going to have to deal with it.”

—

WAIMEA 17, HONOKAA 0

At Honokaa

Waimea (8-2) 7 0 3 7 — 17

Honokaa (10-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Waim—Kaili Arakaki 14 run (Haweo Akeo kick)

Waim—FG Akeo 38

Waim—Arakaki 41 run (Akeo kick)

RUSHING—Waimea: Arakaki 13-102, Aukai Emayo 8-67, Robbie Correa 9-39, Johnny Pimental 2-15, Kameron Apilado 1-10, Brennen Fernandez 2-5, Kenny Okeigar 1-0, team 1-(minus 1), Zen Vea 7-(minus 15). Honokaa: Bruce Reinbolt 13-66, Elijah Kaupu-Alip 13-9, Micah Acdal 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Waimea: Vea 1-1-0-35, Apilado 0-1-1-0. Honokaa: Kaupu-Alip 7-20-2-57, Aka Spencer 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Waimea: Josiah Banasihan 1-35. Honokaa: Keaka Cagampang 2-24, Acdal 2-12, Uhane MockChew 1-11, Spencer 1-8, Reinbolt 1-2.

KING KEKAULIKE 20, NANAKULI 0

At King Kekaulike

Nanakuli (10-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kekaulike (5-6) 6 14 0 0 — 20

KK—Ahe Sumibcay 71 run (kick failed), 3:58

KK—Kalani Puu 4 run (run failed). 7:43

KK—Tysin Zackious 1 run (Puu kick), 1:54

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Allen Mahoe III 9-35, Christian Asinsin 7-26, Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 6-14, David Kalili 1-(minus 3), Hansen Salausa-Kaawa 4-(minus 21). King Kekaulike: Ahe Sumibcay 2-79, Puu 9-62, Kalelepono Wong 10-37, Zackious 16-27, Kaleo Gallen 2-16, Ikea Sumibcay 1-5, Kupa`a Lewis-Mattos 1-2, Kamakalei Stone 1-1.

PASSING—Nanakuli: Salausa-Kaawa 13-19-0-65. King Kekaulike: Wong 2-4-1-43.