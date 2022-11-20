Waipahu overwhelms perennial power ‘Iolani in Division I semifinal
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:14 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata throws the football while being pursued out of bounds by ‘Iolani defensive lineman Casey Honbo.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata throws the football.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Waipahu defense, top, smothered ‘Iolani running back Jones Vierra during the first half on Saturday.
