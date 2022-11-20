comscore Hawaii surges past Hawaii Pacific as hometown native Samuta Avea draws the attention
Sports

Hawaii surges past Hawaii Pacific as hometown native Samuta Avea draws the attention

  • By Reece Nagaoka Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan passed the ball during first half on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan passed the ball during first half on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kamaka Hepa looks for an open teammate.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamaka Hepa looks for an open teammate.

Samuta Avea may not have been the scoring star during the University of Hawaii’s 79-55 win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, but the swing from Hauula was certainly the focal point of the fans inside BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 19, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 20, 2022

Scroll Up