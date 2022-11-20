comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 20, 2022
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 20, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu resident Mark Troedson spotted the Oh Poke, Hawaiian Street Food restaurant in Helsingborg, Sweden, in June. Photo by Kay Troedson.

    Honolulu resident Mark Troedson spotted the Oh Poke, Hawaiian Street Food restaurant in Helsingborg, Sweden, in June. Photo by Kay Troedson.

  • Karin Rombang-­Matsushita of Honolulu discovered Pokawa. a poke bowl restaurant, in Rouen, France, in July. The phrase on the window at left translates to: “Hawaii has never been so close to home.” Photo by Earl Matsushita

    Karin Rombang-­Matsushita of Honolulu discovered Pokawa. a poke bowl restaurant, in Rouen, France, in July. The phrase on the window at left translates to: “Hawaii has never been so close to home.” Photo by Earl Matsushita

  • Doris Eaton, from left, Cres Limbago and Jean Suzuki came across the Aloha BBQ Grill in Fairbanks, Alaska, in June. Photo by Ann Parrilla.

    Doris Eaton, from left, Cres Limbago and Jean Suzuki came across the Aloha BBQ Grill in Fairbanks, Alaska, in June. Photo by Ann Parrilla.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 13, 2022

Scroll Up