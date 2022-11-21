Former IBEW Local 1260 boss found guilty of fraud, embezzlement

A former union boss indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for rigging a dues hike vote and using his members’ money to pay for his family’s lavish lifestyle was found guilty on all counts this afternoon.

After a four-week long jury trial before before Senior U. S. District Judge Helen Gillmor, Brian Ahakuelo, 61, the former business manager and financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260, and his wife, Marilyn Ahakuelo, 59, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of five years, and 42 counts of wire fraud, which each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The couple was also convicted of embezzlement of a labor union asset, six counts for Brian and three for Marilyn, which each carry a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

Brian Ahakuelo was also convicted of 19 counts of money laundering, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Marilyn’s sister, Jennifer Estencion, was found not guilty of conspiracy and 42 counts of wire fraud.

“The extensive testimony and voluminous documentary evidence produced during this trial supports the just and important verdict of guilt returned by the jury as to Brian and Marilyn Ahakuelo,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors, in a news release.

Brian Ahakuelo hired family members at high salaries and authorized the use of union funds to pay for car bills, trips to Las Vegas and Virginia, restaurant bills and other personal expenses for himself and “those loyal to him,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In one instance, Brian Ahakuelo used union money to buy a truck already owned by Marilyn Ahakuelo while allowing her to continue to use it, according to the release.

When his activities “largely depleted the union’s coffers,” Brian Ahakuelo, with the help of his wife and other former Local 1260 staff, rigged a vote on a resolution to increase membership dues. The fraudulent outcome increased member dues by about $3.7 million over an 18 month period.