Letter: Electricity bills have risen beyond reason

Ouch.

Can a representive from Hawaiian Electric explain why my monthly bill has increased by more than 80% from one year ago? I have no air conditioner, wash in cold water, don’t use an oven, have reduced frequency of showers and only have two lights on in the evening.

The federal and state governments report inflation increases of 6% to 9%. Hawaiian Electric reports an increase of 20% due to Ukraine, but all indications are to the contrary. I sure would like an explanation.

Christine Bueno

Waipahu

