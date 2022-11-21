Editorial | Letters Letter: Electricity bills have risen beyond reason Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Can a representive from Hawaiian Electric explain why my monthly bill has increased by more than 80% from one year ago? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ouch. Can a representive from Hawaiian Electric explain why my monthly bill has increased by more than 80% from one year ago? I have no air conditioner, wash in cold water, don’t use an oven, have reduced frequency of showers and only have two lights on in the evening. The federal and state governments report inflation increases of 6% to 9%. Hawaiian Electric reports an increase of 20% due to Ukraine, but all indications are to the contrary. I sure would like an explanation. Christine Bueno Waipahu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Navy’s huge Red Hill mess far from resolved