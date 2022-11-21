Letter: Government cannot provide endless support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The End of Democracy and the Inflation Reduction Act are short phrases used by people who think they are getting a school of aku to sway with every motion of their hands. Read more

The politicians always think they are more intelligent than the masses that they want to control.

Those who are being controlled need to wake up and understand that government has no money. It needs to tax certain groups for the benefit of other groups. Those who want government entitlements need to understand that these programs won’t last. Eventually they will be overwhelmed by the consequence of being an entitlement program that lacks sustainable funding.

The real threat to democracy is people’s complacency and naively thinking government will support them. Only the naive think government is their salvation. Living for today and not tomorrow is a hard lesson.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

